The Presidency Invites South Africans to Sign Books of Condolence in Honour of the Late Former President Fidel Castro Ruz of Cuba

The Presidency is inviting all South Africans to show solidarity with the people of Cuba, following the passing away on of His Excellency Fidel Castro Ruz, by signing books of condolence that have been placed at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, Tuynhuys in Cape Town and at the offices of Premiers in all provinces.

President Jacob Zuma has attended the official mass memorial service in Havana, Cuba for the late former President Castro, who passed away on Friday, 25 November 2016 at age 90.

President Zuma has ordered that the National Flag be flown at half-mast in the South African mission in Cuba until 4 December 2016.

The late President Castro not only identified with the Struggle against apartheid, but also inspired the Cuban people to join South Africans in that Struggle. After South Africa gained freedom in 1994, Cuba and South Africa, under President Castro and President Nelson Mandela respectively, formed a strong bond of solidarity and friendship.

President Zuma has reiterated that the people of South Africa share the loss of the Cuban people and stand with them in this time of grief and mourning.

President Zuma has invited South Africans to express their appreciation for the role Cuba played in decolonising Southern Africa and ending apartheid by visiting the Union Buildings, Tuynhuys and the offices of Premiers to record personal or organisational messages. The books of condolence will be open to the public until further notice.

A significant number of South African individuals and organisations have over a number of years established strong political and cultural relations with Cuban partners and allies and the signing of condolence books allows South Africans to maintain this sense of solidarity.

South Africa continues to enjoy strong bilateral relations with Cuba as well as strong partnership in addressing global issues in international forums.