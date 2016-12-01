Nana Addo’s promises are fake – Fiifi Kwetey

The Minister of Transport, Fiifi Kwetey, has rubbished campaign promises made by the presidential candidate of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo.

According to Fiifi Kwetey, the promise of change being touted by Akufo-Addo is “fake” and cautioned Ghanaians to beware.

Speaking at the Setting the Records Straight forum in Accra on Wednesday, Fiifi Kwetey said president John Mahama has already started the authentic change Ghanaians need.

“Ghana does not need any fake change; the change must be the right kind of change. The change that the NPP is proposing is a fake change. NDC under the President Mahama is already bringing the authentic positive change that our country needs.”

Fiifi Kwetey, who is also the Member of Parliament for the Ketu South Constituency, argued that, Nana Akufo-Addo cannot ensure positive change in his own party, let alone the people of Ghana because “everything Nana Addo touches turns from bad to worse.”

Overview of Nana Addo's major promises

Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP have accused the Mahama-led government of plunging the country into a ditch despite having a lot of revenue under their disposal.

Akufo-Addo has however promised to turn the fortunes of the country around for the better if given the chance on December 7, 2016.

He has thus promised to build factories in all districts of the country, and also give each of the 275 constituencies $1 million dollars, to boost development in the country.

The NPP presidential candidate has also promised to revive what he described as the collapsing national health insurance scheme and invest more in the agric sector.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

