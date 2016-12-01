Special voting takes off today

The Electoral Commission (EC) will this morning open its designated polling stations to over 127 thousand special voters across the country as they cast their votes for their preferred parliamentary and presidential candidates in the 2016 elections.

Over 127,394 special voters, comprising security personnel, electoral commission officials and the media, will be casting their votes at designated polling centers across the country.

The results of this special vote will however not be declared until December 7.

We'll file protest to stop special voting if… – Afenyo Markin

Although the EC has expressed readiness for the process, Member of Parliament for Efutu, Alex Afenyo Markin, has threatened to go to court to stop the process if his party's concerns in the constituency are not addressed by 9 o'clock this morning.

Speaking on the Eyewitness News on Wednesday, Afenyo Markin said, the Electoral Commission (EC) had not presented t he exact complement of the list of special voters in his constituency to the District electoral office.

He also alleged that those added the EC to the list were not security or media personnel or election officials as expected by election laws.

“We received the special voters register for this election and we cross-checked with the EC and upon our reconciliation, the names that are in the register are not the same of the EC district office has been provided with.”

EC to blame for challenges with voters’ list – Titus Glover

The Member of Parliament for Tema East, Titus Nii Glover has on the other hand blamed the IT Department of the Electoral Commission for what he says are challenges with the list of Special Voters for his constituency.

“I suspect some people in the Electoral Commission have made mistakes again because when I spoke to Alhaji Sulley Amadu he told me clearly that it is not possible that someone who is voting in Tema East should be sent to Tema Central to go and cast his ballot, by the law it is not acceptable…They are people in the IT department of the EC I suspect did this….”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana