Marian Ansah writes: 5 Factors to consider before voting

The election season is here and the political parties are rigorously campaigning and outlining their vision for Ghana. Many too, have resorted to the rhetoric. In the frenzy, the most critical factor worth considering is the electorates' tendency to choose a candidate based on superficial reasons. We cannot keep repeating the same mistakes; voting on tribal, regional and religious lines without considering the real issues. To move beyond partisan politics and make informed choices, these five points are worth considering.

Authenticity: Politicians are willing to ignore or bend the truth for votes but we have to be more diligent in learning the good , the bad, and the vision a candidate has to offer. Let's go for authenticity. Let's choose a candidate who upholds integrity, credibility and truth, a candidate who is unwilling to compromise and one who is true to his words. As John C. Maxwell says in his book on leadership: “as leaders, we can only lift others up when we're standing on a firm foundation. Purpose, authenticity, and humility give us a secure, stable base from which to lead.”

Competence: In choosing our President, let us be reminded that he will not only represent us locally but globally. We need to appreciate the essence of experience, strength, courage and competence when making our choice. We cannot have a leader who will make catastrophic mistakes. We do not need an inexperienced President with just spit and fire. Our next President should be able to lead, train and create opportunities and victories for the masses.

Commitment: Commitment always separates doers from dreamers. In John C Maxwell's view, commitment for a boxer is getting off the mat one more time than you've been knocked down. To a marathoner, it's running another ten miles when your strength is gone. To the soldier, it's going over the hill, not knowing what's waiting on the other side. And for a country like Ghana, where there are a host of issues including unemployment, ballooning debt stock, corruption, poverty among others to be addressed, we need to look at the bigger picture; the present state of the economy and settle on a candidate who will be committed to taking us out of the quagmire we find ourselves in.

Passion : Passionate leaders work hard to make things happen. Passionate leaders are willing to sacrifice. Passionate leaders care about the governed and have them at heart. A passionate President will have the equanimity to handle the erratic pressures of the office. Passion makes the difference.

Unity: We cannot make the best choice while ignoring the essence of unity. We are sick and tired of the partisan fist fights, the bickering on tribal lines and deep divisions. We need someone who will bring us [Ghanians] together despite our differences-someone who will not pitch the various ethnic groups against each other. One who will not ignore the importance and diversity persons from various cultures play and offer respectively. We need a unifier.

We need to vote bearing in mind that our choices would definitely have long -term consequences. Let's make the right choice.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline,com/Ghana , [email protected]

