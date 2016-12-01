Minister asks for help as KMA battles GH¢50.5m judgement debt, 49 court cases

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly has appealed to the government for an urgent financial support and legal assistance to deal with GH¢50.2 million judgment debt and 49 court cases.

Regional Minister, John Alexander Ackon, says the situation is distracting the Assembly from effectively carrying out its mandate and damaging its image.

Mr Ackon revealed that " the Assembly has now been saddled with a total judgment debt of GH¢50.5 million" when he was delivering a sessional address at the formal opening of the 2nd session of the General Assembly in Kumasi.

Mr Ackon says court orders have taken a chunk of the Assembly’s financial resources from almost all its bank accounts.

Between 2015 and July 2016, KMA paid GH¢976,120.62 to Sapso Construction Ltd purported to have constructed market stalls in 1994 but the cost of the project was not paid for by the KMA at the time.

Also, GH¢258,897 was paid to Freko FD Enterprise Ltd and Osbon Ltd for sanitation services provided between 2007 and 2012

Mr Ackon says currently, the court has granted three companies to seize and sell KMA’s movable and immovable properties to settle judgement debts.

He hints efforts are underway to investigate the basis of the judgement debt cases.