Fire Service kick starts fire safety project in northern Ghana

The Ghana National Fire Service has launched the Home Fire Safety Certification Project and 2016/17 National Bush Fire Prevention Campaign in the three regions in the northern part of Ghana.

The Home Fire Safety Certification Project, or ‘DumGya Project', (Put out the fire), is aimed at tackling the ever-increasing domestic fire outbreaks in the country.

It is being implemented in partnership with private sector players under the national policy on public-private partnership on service delivery.

Upper West Region launch

Speaking at the launch of the project in the Upper West Region, the Deputy Upper West Regional Minister DR. Alpha Museiku Akbar, said domestic fires have destroyed several properties in the region putting the lives of especially women and children at risk.

He commended the Fire Service for Initiating the Dumgya Project to proactively raise awareness on the rising spate of domestic fires most of which are preventable.

He expressed optimism that conscious efforts would be made to educate women and children on the proper use of gas cookers to avert home fires.

Dr Akbar said the negative consequences of bush fires outweigh the prospects and should be guarded against.

He appealed to the Ghana National Fire Service to intensify its sensitisation and anti-bushfire campaigns and to extend it to the rural areas where bushfires are prevalent.

He charged Municipal and District Assemblies in the Region to support the Fire Service with bylaws on bush burning and to prosecute offenders in the courts.

Private sector participation

Tiberias Ghana Ltd a wholly owned Ghanaian company has partnered the Ghana National Fire Service in the provision of logistics for the centralisation of the project, assist in training and equipment of personnel with appropriate technology in accordance with LI 1724.

A representative of Tiberias Gh Ltd, GyrkyeDarko noted that his outfit will also provide home fire safety equipment such as fire alarms, smoke detectors and fire extinguishers.

He said this would help reduce deaths through inhalation of smoke and assist insurers in the determination of premiums and payment of claims.

Upper East Region launch

At the Upper East Regional Launch, the Regional Minister, Albert Abongo said the launch of the project is very timely as domestic fires continue to destroy lives and properties in the region.

He noted that fire aggravates poverty and deprivation because of the losses it brings in its wake and the injuries usually sustained.

He, however, indicated that the destruction caused by fires can be prevented with the adoption of fire safety measures at home.

He called on the Fire Service and communities to increase collaboration on behavioural change to mitigate fire outbreaks in the country.

The Chief Fire Officer Dr. Albert Brown-Gaisie observed that the increasing spate of domestic fires in the country could've been prevented by following basic fundamental and rudimentary practices of fire safety management.

He said the fire service will continue to intensify efforts at fire prevention in the country.

Dr. Brown-Gaisie, therefore, called for increase citizen participation in fire safety and prevention.

Northern Region launch

Speaking in Tamale the chief fire officer Dr Albert Brown-Gaisie indicated that preventable fires put undue pressure on the national kitty.

He expressed worry about the rampant bushfire, especially in food producing areas which he says affects the incomes of farmers and the food security situation in the country.

He also announced that the GNFS would form volunteer and fire prevention cadets in schools to complement efforts at creating awareness on fire safety and prevention.

In a speech read on his behalf, the Northern Regional Minister Abdallah Abubakari highlighted the importance of the Home Fire Safety Certification Project and the Bush Fire Prevention Campaign.

He said it would help residents prevent fires especially at the various markets in the region.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN