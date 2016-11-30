The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Illegal miners won't be allowed on Anglogold Obuasi land - Minerals Commission

The Minerals Commission says illegal miners recently ejected illegal miners from the Anglogold Obuasi mine concession would not be back to the site.

The process to relocate the miners last month was met with fierce resistance as the miners expressed fear that their livelihoods were being curtailed.

Close to 6 thousand illegal miners who encroached the concession have since been relocated and regularized by the Commission to enable them to operate legally following the company’s decision to cede 60 percent of the concession back to government.

Speaking with JOY BUSINESS Chief Executive of the Commission Tony Aubyn said steps are currently underway to ensure the Obuasi concession is secured.

