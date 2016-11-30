Ignore ‘bribe taker’ Mustapha Hamid – Fiifi Kwetey

The National Democratic Congress' (NDC) Member of Parliament for the Ketu South Constituency, Fiifi Kwetey, has asked Ghanaians to reject claims by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that President John Mahama tried bribing the NPP's Northern Regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu.

According to him, the one who made the allegation, Mustapha Hamid, spokesperson of the NPP's flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo, lacks credibility and should be ignored.

The opposition at a press conference addressed by Mustapha Hamid , alleged that the President and his brother, Ibrahim Mahama tried to bribe Bugri Naabu with a brand new V6 Mitsubishi, a brand New V8 Land Cruiser and GHc 3.3 million for him to resign from his party and further paint Nana Akufo-Addo as a dictator and “an anti-northerner.”

But Fiifi Kwetey while speaking at the Setting the Records Straight forum held on Wednesday, accused Mustapha Hamid of personally asking the NDC to bribe him in 2002/2003 since he was ready to cross carpet to the NDC.

Fiifi Kwetey, who is also the Minister of Transport, narrated that Mustapha Hamid had wanted Dr. Obed Asamoah, former NDC financier, to give him huge sums of money so he could denounce NPP; but such did not happen.

Fiifi Kwetey said Hamid is however unreliable, hence the allegations he leveled against the President should be disregarded.

“I say this on authority and ready to swear on anything that is sacred. I can even swear on the Nogokpo shrine that Mustapha Hamid approached myself and Bismark Agbemenuble [in 2002/2003]…and told us that we should arrange for him to meet Dr. Obed Asamoah, who was at the time known as a heavy financier of the NDC. He asked us to take him to Dr. Obed Asamoah and he was ready to collect money and denounce the NPP and switch to the NDC. But it never happened, it never happened because we don't believe in characters such as that, who don't have any value and who do not have any proper loyalty to party,” he said.

The Ketu South legislator at the forum, also said he was willing to swear by any deity to defend his claim.

“If he [Mustapha Hamid] truly believes he can choose a place, either Antoanyama or Nogokpo shrine and we will go, and I tell you he will dare not stand in those places to lie. If you deal with a character like that talking about stuff of this nature, it is to be dismissed and treated with the contempt that it deserves.”

Bribery claim against Mahama 'cock and bull story'

Kofi Adams, who is the National Coordinator of President Mahama's campaign team on Eyewitness News described the NPP’s allegation as “ cock and bull story .”

“Who in his mind collects money he says it's bribe; and goes and deposit in his account. He didn't find any police station to take that money that he considers as a bribe. He didn't find any person to witness that he took the money and was going round and looking for a Prudential bank that works on Saturday to go and deposit the money. This cock and bull stories should be told to only NPP members and not Ghanaians in generality.,” he added.

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

