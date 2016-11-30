Arrest Akufo-Addo if he's a drug dealer – NPP dares NDC

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has dared government to arrest the party’s Presidential Candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo if he is a drug dealer as alleged.

NPP Communication Director, Nana Akomea said the laws of Ghana are clear on dealing with individuals or groups involved in illicit drugs.

"You are the government in power. If you believe anyone has benefited from cocaine business why haven't you prosecuted them," he told Evans Mensah, host of Joy FM's Top Story programme, Wednesday.

The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) has consistently accused the NPP leader of dealing in cocaine and encourage drug trade in the country.

Transport Minister, Fifi Kwetey addressing a news conference in Accra alleged the 12 years of Nana Akufo-Addo as a Member of Parliament (MP) and his seven years as a cabinet member were used to encourage drug trade.

He said the NPP standard bearer connived in freeing cocaine dealers who were facing drug charges in the country.

"Wherever one looks cocaine, cocaine, and cocaine," Mr Kwetey said, adding Ghanaians cannot afford to cast their ballot for Nana Akufo-Addo's "cocaine change."

"Nana Addo’s change is no change, Ghana needs no cocaine deal," he added.

National Coordinator for the John Mahama 2016 campaign, Kofi Adams who reacted to the issues raised by his party said they are reminding Ghanaians to desist from making a grave mistake.

“We are not in the business of equalization. They [Ghanaians] know so clearly that Nana Addo is a threat to the peace of this country and development of this country," he said.

He claimed the biggest and embarrassing things faced in the erstwhile President Kufuor's NPP administration were caused by Nana Akufo-Addo.

"There are clear issues that people around him [Akufo-Addo] have either been prosecuted for drugs or charged," he said, adding Ghanaians do not want to become "Columbia in West Africa."

But Mr Akomea said the NDC should consider arresting the NPP flagbearer if it is convinced he is benefiting from cocaine deals in the country.

"Why haven't you investigated him," he asked, adding the repeated cocaine allegations against Nana Akufo-Addo would not alter the decision of Ghanaians to vote out the NDC government.

"John Mahama is engaged in the most disgraceful campaign of tribal incitement telling one region that some other people do not like them but they are not seeing it," he said.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | Email: [email protected]