Don’t vote skirt and blouse – Mosquito tell NDC supporters

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, popularly known as General Mosquito has urged party supporters to vote massively for President John Mahama as well as all NDC parliamentary candidates contesting in this year's general elections.

He said, the party was determined to increase its majority number in parliament as well as win the Presidential elections.

Addressing a mini rally at Afram Plains South in the Greater Accra Region, Mr Asiedu Nketia called on the constituents to reject a 'skirt and blouse' propaganda being spread by the party's outgoing Member of Parliament, Joseph Appiah Boateng who has been urging them to vote for President John Mahama but vote against the NDC parliamentary candidate, Mark Oliver-Kevor.

“We have heard so many arguments here. Some are asking, who is contesting the parliamentary seat for this area for the NDC? Some are saying President Mahama say President Mahama have said you should vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, so it becomes skirt and blouse. I am here to inform you, that the opposition begins to talk about skirt and blouse when it is desperate for power. So in our party [NDC] there is nothing like skirt and blouse. Vote for the NDC President candidate [John Mahama] and vote for the parliamentary candidate.

'NDC defectors may affect party'

The NDC is trying to fight the effects of having some of its leading members and incumbent Members of Parliament leave the party ahead of this year's elections.

Some fear that the phenomenon may result in the party losing much-needed votes in some key constituencies where it was mainly the case that the goodwill of the defected candidates served a great advantage to the party.

'NDC sacks independent candidates'

In a bid to rid the party off persons the NDC believe may affected their chances in the coming elections, the party recently sacked some 23 persons who were formerly members but left the party to contest upcoming polls as independent candidates after they lost the primaries.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia in a statement on the matter said, “The General Secretary acting on behalf of NEC wishes to inform the general public and especially all such persons that they are in breach of articles 8( d,f); 45( a,b,c &e) and 46(10) of the party's constitution. The affected persons by their conduct and on their own volition have ceased to be members of the party.”

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

