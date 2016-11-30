Akufo-Addo's 419 promises will not resonate with Ghanaians- Fifi Kwetey

Transport Minister Fifi Kwetey has opened a gun scatter attack on the flagbearer of New Patriotic Party Nana Akufo-Addo and his running mate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia accusing both men of running a campaign of lies and deceit.

In his setting the records straight epistle, the minister said the "419 Kweku Anase promises" of the two men do not and will not resonate with the people of Ghana.

"Nana Akufo-Addo is desperate and will say anything just to win power," he said

The accusations come a day after the NPP organised a press conference during which it accused the president and his brother Ibrahim Mahama of bribing Bugri Naabu, the Northern Region chairman of the party.

Mr Kwetey did not directly respond to the allegations made by the NPP, except to attack, Mustapha Hamid, the spokesperson of Nana Akufo-Addo, the man who made the bribery allegations against the president, yesterday.

The Transport Minister in answering why he did not address the bribery allegations hinted the president was out of Accra and could not have been in a meeting with his brother and other individuals to give bribe to Mr Naabu.

He however swore by the bible and nogokpo, a shrine in the Volta Region, that Hamid is a questionable character, a man who asked for bribe from a top NDC executive in the past in order for him to defect to the NDC, a claim Myjoyonline.com cannot confirm.

Fifi Kwetey in all vehemence said the NPP has gone from bad to worse under the leadership of the NPP flagbearer.

He cited cases of violence, one of which led to the murder of the Upper East Chair of the NPP Adams Mahama.

He said the opposition party under Akufo-Addo has shown gross disrespect to state institutions including the Electoral Commission, Police etc.

"Everything Akufo-Addo touches turns from bad to worse," he stated, adding the NPP leader cannot even be trusted to be transparent in managing the finances of the party.

"What change can we expect from a lying presidential candidate who cannot be trusted with the information he has given on his CV?" he asked.

Fifi Kwetey was also vociferous in rehashing allegations of cocaine made against the NPP flagbearer. The Transport Minister said Nana Akufo-Addo either by omission or commission opened the floodgates for cocaine dealers to come to Ghana.

He cited the MV Benjamin case, the NPP MP, Eric Amoateng who was jailed for trafficking cocaine as examples of how Ghana came to be described as a cocaine coast.

"We will go on a dangerous journey if we accept Nana Akufo-Addo as president," he stated.

But the Director of Communications of the NPP Nana Akomea has debunked the claims.

He told Joy FM's Evans Mensah the claims by Kwetey are old, tired, rehashed and baseless.

He stated that under Mahama's watch, a woman Nayele Ametefe with a 12 kilograms cocaine was allowed passage through the VVIP, at the Kotoka International Airport, the only route reserved for the president only to be arrested at the Heathrow Airport.

Was that basis to condemn the president? he enquired.

Nana Akomea said the Transport Minister cannot be trusted and must be ignored.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com