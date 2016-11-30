The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
We’re ready for special voting – EC

By CitiFMonline

The Electoral Commission has said it is prepared to organize the special voting exercise tomorrow, Thursday, December 1, 2016.

According to the Commission, over 127,394 special voters, comprising security personnel, electoral commission officials and the media, will be casting their votes at designated polling centers across the country.

The results of this special vote, the commission said, will not be declared until December 7.

Director of Electoral Services at the EC, Samuel Tettey, who disclosed this at a press conference on Wednesday, said materials and centers for this special voting session, have been distinctly marked from the materials; and polling stations for the general elections on December 7, to ensure transparency in the process.

He noted that, all materials for the exercise have already been dispatched.

Parties protest 'secret additions'
The New Patriotic Party (NPP), as well as other parties, had raised concerns about supposed  new additions of Police personnel unto the special voters’ list.

They complained that, the EC breached the law for allowing new police entrants onto the list; but the Commission rejected the claim, saying they met the 42-days deadline as stated in the C.I. 94.


By: Sixtus Don Ullo/citifmonline.com/Ghana

ft_top_line

