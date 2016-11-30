Mahama commissions newly refurbished Ridge Hospital

President John Mahama has commissioned the newly renovated 420-bed Greater Accra Regional Hospital formerly Ridge Hospital, Wednesday.

The President was beside himself with joy that his government was able to deliver such a key project to Ghanaians.

“What we are doing is to provide equipment in the new facilities that we have so that our health professionals will be able to give off their best to the patients. We know that our health professionals operate in very challenging circumstances.

The President bemoaned how equipment for diagnosing basic ailments are difficult to come by reiterating government’s efforts at making that a thing of the past.

“We have well-trained health care professionals and I think that that will enhance the quality of health of our people,” he said.

Mr Mahama in a speech read on his behalf by the Health Minister, Alex Segbefia, observed that the new Greater Accra Regional Hospital would concentrate on the main catchment area of the hospital.

Residents of areas like Nima, Mamobi and Accra Central which have the highest population density in Region are to be served with world-class medical facilities, the Minister said.

"Surveys conducted at the Ridge Hospital indicate that about one out of every four of the daily total output of the hospital are residents of these localities which are relatively deprived communities in the Accra metropolis,” Mr Segbefia read.

Government of Ghana financed the facility with support from the Exim and HSBC Bank.

The second phase of the project which would see the completion of the Hospital is expected to be done in the next two years.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com