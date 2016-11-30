Vote out Mahama and his ‘wahala’ gov’t – Bawumia

The running of the opposition New Patriotic Party(NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has appealed to Ghanaian electorates to vote out the John Mahama-led ‘Wahala’ government, and bring in an NPP government to turn Ghana's fortunes around for the better.

According to Dr. Bawumia, the John Mahama government, which inherited a sound economy in 2009 with all social interventions working effectively, has plunged Ghana into hardship with the mismanagement of the economy and corruption.

He made these remarks at Mognori in the Bawku Constituency of the Upper East Region, on a 2-day campaign tour.

“What we see is ‘Wahala’ in the John Mahama’s NDC government. Paying of school fees, feeding grants, getting a job, paying of contractors, free maternal health, our roads, teacher and nursing trainee allowances, NHIS, even ‘Bangira’ is ‘Wahala’ Did we vote for ‘Wahala’?

“NPP with only GHc20billion initiated and implemented sustainable social intervention programmes such as Youth Employment, free maternal health, Metro mass transit, MASLOC, paid teacher and nursing trainee allowances, contractors among others. But NDC with GHC248billion, when you go to hospital with the NHIS, they tell you no money, feeding grants, teacher and trainee nurses allowances, capitation, Youth employment, school feeding; so where is all the money?”

Dr. Bawumia said the NDC only finds money for corrupt projects “When it is SADA, GYEEDA, Woyome, Ameri power, Bus branding among others, they have money. They are essentially the most corrupt government in the history of Ghana.”

Dr. Bawumia reiterated that, Ghanaians have endured the hardships under the NDC government for far too long, adding that, it was time for Ghanaians to redeem their future and prosperity by voting massively to give the NPP a resounding victory on December 7.

NPP will bring real development

Dr. Bawumia said the NPP with its sustainable development policie, will bridge the yawning gap between the North and South.

He said an NPP government will set up mechanization centers with at least 100 tractors in every district to help farmers, adding that, farmers will get subsided fertilizers and other inputs to boost agriculture.

Dr. Bawumia added that, the GHC 40 billion constituency policy of the NPP, will ensure equity in the development of the country.

He said the NPP will also introduce the free secondary school education; and restore the teacher and nurses trainee allowances.

Dr. Bawumia pledged to construct the Mognori-Natinga, and the Tempansoa-Badoo bridges to aid mobility of residents during the rainy season.

–

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana