Movelle Company Limited Contributes To National Development

Movelle Company Limited, an import trading company in Ghana has pledged commitment to support national development through the creation of jobs for the youth of Ghana.

It attested to the fact that unemployment has become a major derailing factor to national development.

The Finance and Business Development Director at Movelle Company, Mr. Alan Osei-Assibey, who stated this in Accra recently, expressed that “Ghana can improve the lives of her citizens through the support of the private sector with a focus on job creation, which is a priority of our company, Movelle”.

According to him, “Movelle Company Limited has built extensive capabilities in sourcing and trading commodities for many years with opportunities at national, regional and global levels for a wide range of marine and agricultural commodities”.

He noted that the growth in agribusiness and food processing in Ghana and the sub-region represented an excellent opportunity for the company to expand its operations. “Over the next three to five years the expected expansion programme, could create in 10-15,000 jobs in the country”, he added.

Commenting on the company’s current input considering the unemployment situation, Mr. Osei-Assibey revealed that Movelle has directly and indirectly employed over 1,700 people in the country.

Further, he indicated that “the company plans to invest in automated racking systems, improved energy efficiency, and staff training, to enable us maximize its programmes, thereby creating more jobs in the country.

“As we continue to keep abreast with the industrial developments and adapt our strategies according to the dynamics of the market, we will also constantly look for opportunities to expand our scope of products and services for the benefit of the company and Ghana”.

With a vision of becoming a leading and reliable supplier for the marine companies in Ghana and beyond, Movelle Company Limited has capabilities in trade financing, risk assessment and management, port operations, specialist transport and warehousing, gained from successfully completing numerous international trade transactions.