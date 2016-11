EC designate 38 centres for Greater Accra Special Voting

Accra, Nov. 30, GNA - The Electoral Commission (EC) has designated 38 centres as polling stations for the December 1, Special Voting.

The list made available to the Ghana News Agency in Accra by Mr George Amoah, Greater Accra Regional EC Director indicates that:

S/N CONSTITUENCY SPECIAL VOTING SPECIAL VOTING CENTRE NAME

CENTRE CODE & LOCATION

1 BORTIANOR-NGLESHIE SC0103 UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MANAGEMENT

AMANFRO STUDIES (UCOM) NEW APLAKU

2 WEIJA-GBAWE SC0101 EC OFFICE, SCC NEW WEIJA

3 DOMEABRA-OBOM SC0102 UNITED COMMUNITIES IN DEVELOPMENT (UCID) PAMFO

4 ANYAA/SOWUTUOM SC0201 SOWUTUOM POLICE STATION