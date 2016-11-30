No Live Telecast Of Woyome-Amidu Showdown – CJ

The much anticipated live telecast of the Woyome – Amidu cross examination in court has been turned down by the chief justice Georgina Wood.

A private citizen Richard Asante Yeboah petitioned the CJ to have the showdown beamed live on national television as it happened in the case of the 2012 election petition hearing.

However, the chief justice in a reply to the petitioner said the petition cannot be granted.

“I have been directed by the Honourable Ladyship Chief Justice to inform you that, regrettably she is unable to accede to your request for a live telecast of the above-mentioned case as it is not the normal practice by the Judiciary,” Justice Alex B. Poku-Acheampong, Judicial Secretary said in a reply to Mr. Yeboah.

Mr Yeboah filed the petition after the Supreme Court gave Mr Amidu the green light to examine Mr Woyome on the GHS51.2million judgement debt saga.

-Starrfmonline