We’ll Deal With NPP Allegations In Court- Bawa Motgari

The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) is threatening to sue the New Patriotic over the Bugri Naabu bribery allegation against President Mahama and his brother Ibrahim.

The NPP on Tuesday claimed President Mahama bribed its northern regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu to engage in a smear campaign targeted at the NPP's presidential candidate Nana Akufo-Addo.

But speaking to Winston Amoah, host of 3FM Sunrise Show, spokesperson of the NDC 2016 campaign team, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, discredited the NPP's claims as mere propaganda to tarnish the works of President Mahama who is seeking re-election.

“We are treating it with the contempt that it deserves. These are lies and fabrications calculated to cause disaffection and generate apathy.”

“This is an opponent who is talking to divert attention from president Mahama's eminent victory come December 7.”

“What it deserves is to go straight to court to put them to strict proof. I'm telling you going to court is the best solution; and there is even more so we are open to all strategies in terms of dealing with it,” she Winston Amoah.

But political consultant, Ama Darkuu warns that if not handled properly the latest accusations against the NDC's candidate can affect voter perception and subsequently the fortunes of the NDC.

“It may affect people's perception but the NDC has come back to say it's not true, but we still have a lot to know about the issue. It is very close and there are a lot of people who may not have made up their minds about who to vote for. It is very close to the elections and any news has the potential of affecting voting pattern”.

Spokesperson of Nana Akufo-Addo, Mustapha Hamid, yesterday alleged that the NPP Northern regional chairman, Bugri Naabu was offered a brand new V6 Mitsubishi, a brand New V8 Land Cruiser and GHC500, 000 cash and three million Ghana Cedis that would be added later to induce him to abandon his party and paint the NPP flagbearer, as a dictator, divisive, and an anti-northerner.

