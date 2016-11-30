EC Plotting To Rig Special Voting In Tema East – Titus Glover

The Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency, Daniel Kwatei Titus-Glover says he has uncovered a scheme by the Electoral Commission (EC) to rig the special voting exercise in his constituency for his opponent, the National Democratic Congress (NDC's) Kempis Papa Nii Ofosu-Ware tomorrow [ Thursday].

According to him, some security personnel who are expected to vote in his constituency have strangely been moved to Tema West and Central constituencies.

“Twenty seven of the soldiers from Tema East who will be voting, two thirds of this number have been transferred to Tema Central and Tema West so I came to the EC director in Tema and unfortunately the list was sent to the army headquarters, they dealt directly with Charlotte Osei and did all the scheming there…

“I spoke to the flag officer commanding the naval base yesterday and he said those suspected soldiers should come forward so they can pick their names but the boys who have spoken to me are scared.

They can't show their face. Immediately they show their face, they will be victimized.

I won with three votes, every vote is important… I know the schemes and the grand plan that the NDC is doing so I cannot let go 97 votes. For all you know I am going to get a greater part of this.”

Asked whether he will go to court over the issue he said : “it is an option worth considering.” In the 2012 election, Titus Glover beat his opponent Kempis Ofosuware by only three votes to emerge winner.

EC's 'rigging plot' to start with special voting – Sammy Awuku

Titus Glover's allegation comes barely a day after the opposition New Patriotic Party's (NPP) National Youth Organizer, Sammy Awuku alleged that the upcoming special voting on December 1, marks the beginning of the EC's grand ploy to rig the December 7 elections, in favour of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, some eligible voter names have been deleted on the special voting list. “The special voters' list is a source of worry to us as a political party because several names have been deleted.”

Sammy Awuku was addressing the NPP Northern Regional Youth League in Tamale, as part of his nationwide campaign tour.

He admonished the National Peace and Christian Councils to stop calling on political parties' leadership to sign peace accords, and rather descend on the Electoral Commission to demonstrate its transparency and neutrality as the arbiter of the December 7 elections.

-Citifmonline