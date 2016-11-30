NPP Group Warns Afoko, Mpiani To Stop Sabotaging Nana Addo

A Pro-NPP Group, Patriots For Victory, has warned the suspended National Chairman of the party, Mr. Paul Afoko and the former Chief of Staff, Mr. Kwadwo Mpiani, to desist from their evil plots and machinations against the party and its flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo.

The group says it is aware of clandestine moves being undertaken by the two personalities aimed at scuttling the chances of the party and its flagbearer ahead of the crucial elections slated for December 7.

They have, therefore, cautioned that they cannot guarantee the lives and safety of the two if they continue to engage in their evil and wicked plots against the party and Nana Akufo Addo.

In a strongly worded statement issued in Kumasi, the group specifically stated that it is aware of series of meetings held by Mr. Afoko and Mr. Mpiani at Golden Tulip Hotel, where they discussed several plans including extending financial support to independent candidates in order to sabotage the party's presidential and parliamentary fortunes.

According to them, they also have concrete information to the effect that the suspended Chairman and the former Chief of Staff have been campaigning vigorously against the party's Presidential Candidate.

"We want to tell Mr. Afoko and Kwadwo Mpiani that we have been monitoring them since last week when they started their operations in the Ashanti Region. We know that they have been giving monies to some independent candidates as well as trying to bribe some of our polling agents so that they can compromise them on the elections day," the group alleged.

According to them, they cannot understand why the two personalities are bent on destroying a party they claim they love, warning that they would also not hesitate to reply in equal measure if they persist in their agenda.

"In one of such meetings which we have on tape, Mr. Mpiani is heard loud and clear saying they would do everything possible to ensure that Nana Addo does not win the elections, whilst Mr. Afoko also told a third party on phone to come for cash for operations in a constituency with an independent candidate," they said.