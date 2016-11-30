Why is Mahama using helicopter despite 'massive' infrastructural development? – Akufo-Addo

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Candidate has wondered why President John Mahama would commute to campaign grounds using a helicopter despite massive infrastructural development.

Addressing a news conference in Kumasi Wednesday, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said Ghana’s road network is in a situation that needs immediate fixed.

‘The person is not using the road but uses helicopter and when we speak insults are hurled at you,’ he said.

The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been campaigning on its achievements especially in the area of infrastructural development.

President Mahama said he has expanded Ghana’s road network by constructing the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange and the ongoing Kasoa Interchange.

The President has commissioned both interchanges. He would also be commissioning the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, formerly Ridge Hospital on Wednesday.

Mr Akufo-Addo who is the President’s main contender in the presidential election which is six days away believes the NDC has done less considering the resources at its disposal.

'We are told of an unprecedented infrastructural development yet they are not visible everywhere we go,' he said.

According to him, an NPP government would improve the condition of existing projects to ensure they meet international standard.

Mr Akufo-Addo promised he would complete the Eastern and Western Railway Corridor to connect Accra to Kumasi.

‘This is a major infrastructural project we want to undertake in few weeks time to come,’ he added.

He also condemned all forms of language aimed at inciting tribal allegiance ahead of the polls.

While campaigning at Lawra in the Upper West Region, President Mahama had said the NPP would discriminate against its Vice Presidential Candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia when the time comes for him to head the party.

“Sometimes I feel sad when I see some of our Northern brothers running and also doing this. They will use you and dump you. Let anything happen today and let our brother Bawumia say he is standing for President in NPP. They will never give it to him I can assure you,” he said.

Mr Akufo-Addo said such statements would not bring the development and progress Ghanaians want.

‘We all come from different parts of the country, but we are all Ghanaians,’ he said, adding the hardship in the economy affects everybody.

‘The language of division is a politics of yesterday. The unity of our nation is absolutely key and it doesn’t matter,’ he added.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers