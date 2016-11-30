The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
General News | 30 November 2016 14:36 CET

Stop using our colours – NPP warns Nii Noi Nortey

By CitiFMonline

The opposition  New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the Korle Klottey Constituency of the Greater Accra Region, has warned the independent parliamentary candidate in the Korle Klottey Constituency, Nii Noi Nortey, to desist from using the party's colours and paraphernalia for his campaign, ahead of the December 7 polls.

Nii Noi Nortey broke away from the NPP after he lost the party's primary in an acrimonious contest to lawyer Philip Addison.

Speaking to Citi News, the Korle Klottey NPP Organizer, Daniel Odei Appiah, said Nii Noi's action is confusing electorates in the area.

“It's come to our notice a number of times that he and his followers while going about their activities particularly in the house-to-house and one-on-one campaign are using our colours. They keep telling people that he is a member of the party; and in some cases it has come to us that, some homes he has entered, he presents himself as NPP member and standing in the name of NPP.”

“We have also seen a number of times, he and his followers while doing a health walk and other activities, use NPP colours. There are people who are finding it difficult to comprehend this situation,” he added.

Nii Noi Nortey goes independent
Nii Noi had earlier been elected in a previous NPP primary held in 2015.

In that primary, Philip Addison, who was lead counsel for the NPP's 2012 election petition, polled a meager 22 votes, while Nii Nortey polled 393 votes.

Nii Adjei Tawiah, a third contestant, had 19 votes. But the two were unhappy with the outcome because they had boycotted the election after their demand for a change in the election date was rejected.

They appealed to the party to address their concerns internally, but that failed, forcing them to go to court.

Eventually, the ruling by the court although a bit unclear, meant that a re-run was inevitable. Mr. Philip Addison won the re-run; compelling an embittered Nii Noi Nortey to go independent.


By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana
Follow @AlloteyGodwin

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

My problem is that I have no problem
By: Bismark Omari Somua
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img