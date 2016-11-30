Stop using our colours – NPP warns Nii Noi Nortey

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the Korle Klottey Constituency of the Greater Accra Region, has warned the independent parliamentary candidate in the Korle Klottey Constituency, Nii Noi Nortey, to desist from using the party's colours and paraphernalia for his campaign, ahead of the December 7 polls.

Nii Noi Nortey broke away from the NPP after he lost the party's primary in an acrimonious contest to lawyer Philip Addison.

Speaking to Citi News, the Korle Klottey NPP Organizer, Daniel Odei Appiah, said Nii Noi's action is confusing electorates in the area.

“It's come to our notice a number of times that he and his followers while going about their activities particularly in the house-to-house and one-on-one campaign are using our colours. They keep telling people that he is a member of the party; and in some cases it has come to us that, some homes he has entered, he presents himself as NPP member and standing in the name of NPP.”

“We have also seen a number of times, he and his followers while doing a health walk and other activities, use NPP colours. There are people who are finding it difficult to comprehend this situation,” he added.

Nii Noi Nortey goes independent

Nii Noi had earlier been elected in a previous NPP primary held in 2015.

In that primary, Philip Addison, who was lead counsel for the NPP's 2012 election petition, polled a meager 22 votes, while Nii Nortey polled 393 votes.

Nii Adjei Tawiah, a third contestant, had 19 votes. But the two were unhappy with the outcome because they had boycotted the election after their demand for a change in the election date was rejected.

They appealed to the party to address their concerns internally, but that failed, forcing them to go to court.

Eventually, the ruling by the court although a bit unclear, meant that a re-run was inevitable. Mr. Philip Addison won the re-run; compelling an embittered Nii Noi Nortey to go independent.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

