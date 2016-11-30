The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
NPP News | 30 November 2016 14:36 CET

Naabu Didn't Address The Press Because He Can't Speak English - NPP

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Bugri Naabu
Bugri Naabu

Spokesperson for Nana Akufo-Addo presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mustapha Hamid has justified reasons Bugri Naabu the Northern regional chairman failed to report the allegation of bribery against the president, H.E John Dramani Mahama and his brother Ibrahim Mahama to the police after a month after the action reportedly took place.

He has also justified why the party failed to allow the man behind the controversy to address the press himself with claims that, his English was poor and does not also understand the twi language.

Speaking in an interview with Kwabena Agyapong on Eboboba on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm, Mr. Hamid noted that Bugri Naabu confessed first to a senior aide of Nana Addo before the information got to the party’s leadership.

When asked if they have in their custody any audio recording or photos to support their allegation, he said, ‘’there is nobody on earth who can have a meeting with the president and record him. I am saying that on authority. It won’t happen. It is impossible…You cannot record the president and it was not possible for Bugri Naabu to have recorded the president.’’

He stressed that the president is bent on denigrating the presidential candidate of the largest opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He added, the party was seeking to inform Ghanaians on the choices they have now and make a better one.

Mustapha Hamid at a press conference yesterday said, said, was offered a brand new V6 Mitsubishi, a brand New V8 Land Cruiser and GHc 3.3 million to resign from the NPP and paint the NPP Flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo as a dictator and damage him “beyond electability.”

He said that “President Mahama and his people have not relented in their evil ways and means to use our own people to work against the NPP.”

According to Mr. Hamid, on Friday, November 28, 2016, Bugri Naabu was invited to meet President Mahama in a meeting set up by Ibrahim Mahama and one Mohammed Awal after six months of trying.

“Around the same time, Ibrahim Mahama had tried to convince Bugri with money to leave the NPP to become a chief after Daniel Bugri Naabu’s uncle died, but Bugri refused.”

“According to the President, Bugri should paint Akufo-Addo as a rabid anti-northern person who could never be trusted to advance the people of the north… he was supposed to say that Akufo-Addo was knocking the head of one northerner against the other.”

Comments:
This article has 1 comments, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

NPP News

WE MUST NOT ALLOW TOO MUCH WATER TO PASS UNDER OUR BRIDGE.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img