The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Press Release | 30 November 2016 14:36 CET

Statement: Abusive Language on Radio Declines

By Media Foundation For West Africa

Abusive campaign language use on radio has reduced by 21 percent for the month of October, according to a report by the Media Foundation for West Africa

The report which covers October 1-31, 2016, recorded 11 incidents of indecent expressions on 2382 monitored programmes on 70 radio stations across the country. The programmes monitored included news bulletins, current affairs and political discussion shows.

Cummulatively, officials, supporters and affiliates of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) made a total of 4 indecent expressions, followed by officials, supporters and affiliates of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) who made a total of three (3) indecent expressions. A group introduced as National Labour Party (NLP) was also cited for the use of indecent expressions on air during the monitoring period.

Accra-based Ahotor FM topped the pack of radio stations that recorded the use of abusive expressions on their platform with 4 out of the 11 incidents, followed by Happy FM with 2 recorded incidents.

The full report with other details on other individuals who used indecent expressions and the radio stations that recorded these incidents can be found here.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Press Release

GOOD WILL NOT DO FOR MAN WHAT MAN HAS TO DO FOR HIMSELF
By: KWAME ADOMAKO KUFUOR
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img