Statement: Abusive Language on Radio Declines

Abusive campaign language use on radio has reduced by 21 percent for the month of October, according to a report by the Media Foundation for West Africa

The report which covers October 1-31, 2016, recorded 11 incidents of indecent expressions on 2382 monitored programmes on 70 radio stations across the country. The programmes monitored included news bulletins, current affairs and political discussion shows.

Cummulatively, officials, supporters and affiliates of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) made a total of 4 indecent expressions, followed by officials, supporters and affiliates of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) who made a total of three (3) indecent expressions. A group introduced as National Labour Party (NLP) was also cited for the use of indecent expressions on air during the monitoring period.

Accra-based Ahotor FM topped the pack of radio stations that recorded the use of abusive expressions on their platform with 4 out of the 11 incidents, followed by Happy FM with 2 recorded incidents.

The full report with other details on other individuals who used indecent expressions and the radio stations that recorded these incidents can be found here.