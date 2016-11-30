God Is A Just God – Tsatsu’s wife

The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Headlines | 30 November 2016 13:46 CET

Source: Starrfmonline.com
Tsatsu Tsikata and wife Esther Cobbah
Tsatsu Tsikata and wife Esther Cobbah

Wife of Tsatsu Tsikata, Esther Cobbah has expressed joy over the exoneration of her husband in a 'financial loss to the state' charge by the Appeal court.

The former GNPC Chief Executive was cleared in the lingering charge by the court on Wednesday.

The court ruled that the June 18, 2008 judgment by an Accra Fast Track High court that threw Tsatsu into jail was a miscarriage of justice.

The Fast Track High court found him guilty for causing a financial loss of GHC230,000 to the state.

Despite receiving a presidential pardon in the nick of the 2008 elections, Tsikata has continued to fight for his innocence in the matter.

Speaking to the Media after the ruling, Cobbah said the development has deepened her faith and commitment in God.

“I have raised thanks to Him, I have raised praise to him and I say He is a just God. The Bible says; we go to man for favour but we go to God for justice, and He has proven himself. He is a just God. If you don’t know him seek him,” she said.

Background
Tsatsu Tsikata was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment on June 18, 2008 by the Accra Fast Track High Court for causing financial loss to the state through a loan that the GNPC guaranteed for Valley Farms, a private cocoa-growing company.

He was found guilty on three counts of wilfully causing financial loss of GH¢230,000 to the state and another count of misapplying public property.

His trial started in 2002 and travelled back and forth the court ladder until his sentence, which generated a lot of controversy.

Valley Farms contracted the loan from Caisse Francaise de Development in 1991 but defaulted in the payment and the GNPC, which acted as the guarantor, was compelled to pay it in 1996.

Mr Tsatsu Tsikata was unconditionally pardoned by former President J.A. Kufuor on his last day in office but he rejected the pardon and insisted that he would continue to pursue justice in the court of law.

