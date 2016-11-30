NCCE Holds Debate For Parliamentary Candidates For Essikado Ketan Constituency

The 2016 parliamentary candidates for the Essikado Ketan constituency in the Western region debated each other on issues affecting their constituency and possible solutions ahead of the December 7th polls.

Four parliamentary candidates in the constituency who were present for the debate included the incumbent MP and the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Hon. Joseph Ghartey, Mr. Frank Sagoe of the All People’s Congress, Mr. Thomas Charlie Brown of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and CPP.

The event was organized by NCCE, CDD-Ghana and Friends of the Nation.

The CPP aspirant on education said he will create an education trust fund and awards scheme for children and teachers in the constituency. This will help needy children to further their education and also motivate them to learn hard. Hardworking teachers will also be awarded based on their assessments and their commitment in delivering quality education. He also said he will work with the National labour commission to give aid to artisans be it training or funds to help them secure their jobs.

Mr. Thomas Charlie Brown of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said he is most concerned about the health of the people. A lot of communities in the constituency are deprived of quality healthcare services. He will construct more health centers, chip compounds and support them with facilities that will enhance quality health care services.

Parliamentary aspirant of the All People’s Congress Mr. Frank Sagoe also said he will ensure that there is constant monitoring and supervision across all circuit for teachers. This will help structure the teaching sector and also enforce strictly based relationship while enhancing effective and efficient teaching skills. Also, he said for the constituency to experience growth there need to be a central data base which will help the youth to find jobs and providing them with technical and vocational training to enhance their entrepreneurial skills.

The incumbent MP and the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Hon. Joseph Ghartey said he will ensure a total transformation to ensure that the constituency gets what it deserves. The creation of jobs most especially for the youth will solve unemployment issues and economic hardships. To reduce the illiteracy rate he will implement the free compulsory senior high education for all.

In an interview with our news team Mr. Samuel Adusei of CDD-Ghana he said the debate turned out to be very successful. Even though their main focus was based on oil/gas issues certain important issues were also debated on. It also gave the constituents a clear picture of what the candidates can really do to transform their constituency. Not forgetting that we all should put Ghana first.

In another interview Mr. Kwame Tubenyolan said the debate concerns on issue based campaign and to eradicate violence because the main aim is to ensure peaceful elections. The presence of the candidates and the collaboration from their supporters made it very successful. He stated that all candidates and supporters should adhere to the code of conduct of their political parties in other for peace to be maintained.

Mr. Kojo Kyei Yamoah, the programs manager of Friends of the nation deemed the debate to be very fruitful. The main purpose is to send message of peace to all Ghanaians and is very happy with the collaboration and support they received from the aspirants. To maintain peace and stability he is encouraging everyone to vote and to do so in peace.