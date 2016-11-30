PPP Is The Only Party To Save Ghana - Nduom

Over hundreds of residents in Tarkwa poured out onto the streets to welcome the flag bearer of the Progressive people’s Party, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom at the Tarkwa Nsuaem constituency, as he embarks on his tour in the Western region.

He urged the people to show their full support for the PPP by stating that a great benefit will come from voting for PPP. Tarkwa Nsuaem constituency needs someone who has excellent personality and credible in all dimensions, something better needs to come out in this country and that only PPP can do it.

Dr. Nduom made the appeal when he addressed an enthusiastic and huge crowd on his arrival in the constituency on campaign tour in the western Region. He was accompanied by his campaign team and the Parliamentary aspirant of the constituency Mr. Eric Seedorf Asiedu Simpey.

The PPP Flag bearer told the heavy turnout of people: “PPP is a disciplined Party and violence is not tolerated”. He stressed the need for peace and stability in the country and said there was no need for any supporter to cause mayhem because of the upcoming general election since the elections were a contest of ideas and not violence.

Dr. Nduom voiced that Western region has been the heartbeat of this country but the same region doomed. Blessed with so many natural resources like gold, diamond, bauxite, timber and oil/gas but the region is growth stiffened. This should not be the fate of Western region because the region deserves something better. Many a times we are been deceived that the economy is booming but yet still our lives are retrogressing.

Tarkwa and its neighbouring mining towns are faced with poverty and hardships. Tarkwa cannot even boast of a gold refinery despite its gold mining capacity. There has not been any suitable development plan; all that can be seen are bad roads and filth. Some people only need power because of selfish reasons but PPP is only concerned about the welfare of the people.

Innocent lives are suffering the most because of corruptible leadership; for this reasons Ghanaians should strive and support each other to fight corruption. Dr. Nduom assured the people that he will deal with all corrupt persons if PPP comes into power. The economy’s predicament is as the result of choosing wrong leaders.

He said President Mahama had promised to give the region 10% of oil revenue but now where are the benefits. He is also promising 3 million jobs if he wins the election but we can no longer continue to be deceived because he has been on term for 8 years and it’s enough.

On his fight to carry out his agenda Dr. Nduom promised to relocate GNPC headquarters and Gold Mining head offices to Western region because it belongs to the western region. He is also working on the construction of a rice mill factory to aid rice production in the western region.

Finally he advised the people of tarkwa nsuaem constituency to vote Mr. Eric Seedorf and himself Dr. Nduom to carry out their agenda because PPP is not a promising party but an action party.

Mr. Eric Seedorf Simpey the parliamentary Aspirant also advised the people to be very vigilant because election is approaching. He is urging the constituents to vote for him because he is credible. Many people have witnessed his good works and he will do more when he wins the seat. He will fight hard to solve unemployment issues in the constituency which has become a burden to the youth.

He also advised that they shouldn’t let their struggle and hard effort be in vain and is encouraging them to vote for him and Dr. Nduom even though it’s a tough race but PPP will still prevail. “Don’t be deceived by promises” he emphasized. Both NDC and NPP have condemned each other of being corrupt so why waste your time on them. Vote for PPP and experience a better and genuine transformation.

Dr. Nduom continued his rally to the Prestea Huni Valley constituency where he advised the electorates to make a change this time around because their decision will determine who will win.

Mr. Edmond Duku the PPP Parliamentary candidate also advised the people to vote wisely and elect him and Dr. Nduom. PPP is great party with great mind. He is assured of full victory for PPP because they have a better agenda to create jobs, provide quality education and health care and economic development. On this he is pleading with the constituents to vote him and Dr. Nduom.