GN Bank Employ New Workers In The Western Region                   

Founded on 30th may 1997, GN Bank has over 260 locations spread across the length and breadth of this country. GN bank is poised to serve better by making banking very convenient for all Ghanaians.

As part of their quest to create more jobs and to become the best employer in Ghana and beyond, GN Bank organized an Aptitude test for its prospective employees.

The test took place in Takoradi at the Tpoly Auditorium. Over 200 graduates took part in the test.

Mr. Peter Massodong the human resource manager of GN Bank in an interview with our news team said the aptitude test is one of the requirement needed to employ people suitable for positions. The banks spring up across all the regions in this country mostly the rural areas. Working with the mission and vision statement of the bank employers are taught with core values that is loyalty, honesty and commitment. He also said that qualified applicants will be taken through an orientation to help groom them.

In an interview with Mr. Robert Mensah the Zonal manager of south west, he said the test was done to select the best from the lots. It also gives the applicants the opportunity to meet with the board. He revealed that a number of locations of locations are coming so those who will qualify for the interview will be placed in branches all over the country. He advised that selected applicants have more knowledge about banking as process of preparation.

After the aptitude test over hundred people were called for the interview and those qualified where taken through an orientation exercise to prepare them to work with GN Bank.