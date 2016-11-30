Pages: 173

Author: Clement Kadogbe

Publisher: Sundel Services

Reviewer: Isaac Owusu-Hemeng (Former CEO and MD of The Trust Bank and Former President of Chartered Institute of Bankers)

The Corridors of Power by Clement Kadogbe revolves around a fictional character by name Aled Olaga who was a citizen of an imaginary country called Abudantia, located somewhere in Africa. Through a number of episodes, ranging from romantic adventures to experiences in school and stints in investigative journalism, the author in the eyes of Aled Olaga, highlighted issues of modern African society- the effects of rural/urban drift, the clash of cultures and the use and misuses of power. Issues of conflict of interest, cronyism, nepotism and favoritism in the private and public sectors were vividly portrayed. Workers attitude to work and corrupt business and professional practices were exposed.

The book proffers very useful and practical recommendations on what African countries can do to develop. Among many suggestions, it strongly recommends good governance and responsible citizenship calling for a “revolution in the mindset of all Africans”. The book makes the point that, politics is not a dirty game but the players in our part of the world according to the author prefer to play it in a “muddy pool”.

At the end of the book, the reader will come to a fuller understanding and appreciation of what power truly means; the different forms and uses of power and the consequences arising from the use and misuse of power. This book will also make you understand that, irrespective of who you are and where you come from, you have some form of power.

The book offers very useful lessons for all persons including people in authority, students of Sociology, Political Science, Governance, Journalism, Human Rights, International Relations, among others aside from the romantic episodes which I’m sure the youth will enjoy reading. Indeed, as the author aptly puts it, the book is “a meal of politics spiced with tradition, romance, education, human rights, international relations, religion and sociology, among others and served in a bowl of humour”.

The Corridors of Power is a superb piece of literary work, which is very revealing, beautifully written and easy to read. It is highly recommended to all.

The book is available for sale in Ghana at E.P.P Books (Trade Fair and Accra Central Branch), Legon Bookshop. It is also available on Amazon.com.

For autographed copies, you can call the author on +233242569116/ +233277189090. Deliveries are made to any part of the world.

Author’s email: [email protected]