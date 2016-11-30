Social Entrepreneurs Encouraged To Use Digital Media To Promote Their Business

Young women entrepreneurs have underscored the importance of using digital media to creating visibility for their business, attracting new clients, investors and partners.

At a networking forum dubbed ‘Women Innovate: Digital’, by international NGO, Reach for Change with support from Women in Social Enterprise and telecom operator, Tigo, several women shared their positive experience on promoting their business through digital media.

Providing guidance on how social entrepreneurs’ can use digital tools to tell their stories’, the Creative Director and Founding Editor for Circumspecte.com, Jemila Abdulai, said it was important for social and digital entrepreneurs to own the narratives of their business. “As young business women, we need to tell our story and control the narratives about our business, else other people will tell it and it may not be favourable to our business.”

She also said it was important for entrepreneurs to create a digital trail of all the amazing work that they do. This would help them raise the profile of their business, attract partnership or even funding from other bigger organisations.

Another Digital and Social entrepreneur and founder of Tatas and Friends and Go Digital Ghana, Caritas Naa Ayele Aryee, recounted how she started her business online and used social media to drive engagement, participation and raise funds for various deprived schools.

“With very limited budget I started Tatas and Friends and engaged digital influencers to help me build an online presence. I used my own story and my passion to help others to connect and engage with the followers I had built on social media. Together we created fantastic social media buzz about ‘Kenkey for the needy’ and got radio and television inviting us to come for live interviews”, she revealed.

Ms. Toyin Dania from Djembe Communications, a PR and Communications Consultancy, opined storytelling is a combination of marketing, public relations, sales and social responsibility. She was of the view that if it was employed effectively on digital platforms, it could be used to grow social enterprises and positively impact society.

The panel also educated participants on the do’s and don’ts of social media engagement and some of the digital and social tools they could employ to dictate the narrative about what they do and to create an advantage for their various brands.