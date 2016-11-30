Marshallans Call For Peaceful Polls

The Knights and Ladies of Marshall, a catholic friendly society, has urged individuals and groups to be mindful of their utterances, actions and inactions as their statements could mar the peace and set back the development process of the country.

The Supreme Knight, Sir Knight Brother Ernest Amoako-Arhen, in a statement said ensuring peaceful elections is everybody's business and therefore each individual, organization or group must first think about their role in this regard rather than blaming others.

He made this known in a statement issued in Accra yesterday.

The leader of the society with over 12, 000 members across the world said the choices we make and the peaceful management of these elections can either enhance or retard our national development agenda.

He therefore called on all eligible voters to exercise their patriotic duty by turning out on the polling day to cast their vote in a manner that is based on their own conviction about what would promote their wellbeing.

“The electorate must abide by the regulations guiding these elections as defined by the Electoral Commission. Discipline and self-comportment are required by all to ensure peaceful elections”

Referring to the recent clashes between supporters of NPP and NDC as well as fanning of ethnic and religious differences, the Supreme Knight said these unfortunate situations of political intolerance, have the potential of degenerating into violent conflicts.

“We condemn such acts and urge all political parties and indeed all citizens to exercise decorum, tolerance and civility in their campaigns and canvassing for votes.”

He also called on the Electoral Commission and the security agencies to discharge their duties in a transparent and just manner without fear or favour.

“In this regard, we also urge the Government to ensure that these agencies receive adequate resources and logistics on time to undertake their tasks more effectively.

Sir Knight Amoako – Arhen urged the media to be critical to national peace and security.

“Uphold the highest journalistic values and ethics in your reportage of the electoral process. And to do this, it is desirable that before you publish any information related to the election, such information should not be based on hearsay, but should first be verified to be the truth and keep in mind that Patriotism must be at the centre of journalistic commentary on the elections.”

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

