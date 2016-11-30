AGI Calls Tax Reliefs

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Twum Akwabuah has appealed to President John Mahama to create an enabling business environment for businesses to thrive in the country.

Speaking at a breakfast meeting dubbed, 'Thinking Together to Build Mother Ghana,' at the Alisa Hotel in Accra, Mr. Akwabuah called on President Mahama to implement a structured macroeconomic policy to promote the growth of local businesses.

The breakfast meeting, which was attended by representatives of the Ghana Association of Visual Arts (GAVA), Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), market women, among others, formed part of efforts by the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah to solicit votes for the President in the December 7 polls.

The CEO explained that a structured macro economy which protects local businesses gives government the opportunity to concentrate on the collection of taxes to pursue its development agenda, adding that China and other developed countries have adopted this practice over the years.

The CEO, who lauded government for stabilizing the cedi, called for drastic reduction in taxes and utility tariffs to lessen the plight of businesses.

The Managing Consultant of Sina Consult, Sina Komagate called on students not to concentrate excessively on social media, adding that it affects productivity in the country.

Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah lauded the institutions for making immense contributions to the development of the nation.

He added that the second term of President John Dramani Mahama would be characterized by an economic boom.

He averred that the president, during his first term in office, focused on the construction of hospitals, schools, bridges, among others to improve the lives of the people.

The Chief of Staff further mentioned that the president would invest in human development initiatives in accordance with the manifesto of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in his next term.

By Solomon Ofori