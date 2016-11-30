The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
General News | 30 November 2016 11:36 CET

Court clears Tsatsu Tsikata of causing financial loss to the state

By MyJoyOnline

A Court of Appeal has acquitted and discharged NDC lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata who was jailed in 2008 for causing financial loss to the state.

The court said there was a miscarriage of justice when an Accra Fast Track High Court on June 18.2008, found him guilty on three counts of wilfully causing financial loss of GH¢230,000 to the state and another count of misapplying public property.

Despite receiving a presidential pardon in 2008, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has been stressing his innocence and filed an appeal on June 30, 2016.

Expressing delight at the over-turned veridct, Tsikata quoted Psalm 94:5 and emphasised that indeed "justice has been found in the court".

Expect more...
Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

Love is just like life, its not always easy and does not always bring happiness. but when we do not stop living why should we stop loving
By: eric young
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img