Court clears Tsatsu Tsikata of causing financial loss to the state

A Court of Appeal has acquitted and discharged NDC lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata who was jailed in 2008 for causing financial loss to the state.

The court said there was a miscarriage of justice when an Accra Fast Track High Court on June 18.2008, found him guilty on three counts of wilfully causing financial loss of GH¢230,000 to the state and another count of misapplying public property.

Despite receiving a presidential pardon in 2008, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has been stressing his innocence and filed an appeal on June 30, 2016.

Expressing delight at the over-turned veridct, Tsikata quoted Psalm 94:5 and emphasised that indeed "justice has been found in the court".

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com