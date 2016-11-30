The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
30 November 2016

One person feared dead in Awoshie accident

By MyJoyOnline

One person is feared dead in a fatal accident involving two vehicles at the Awoshie junction on the N1 Highway Wednesday morning.

The accident involved a DAF trailer truck which belongs to St. Joseph Service Limited and an Iveco tipper truck with registration number GT 17 61 H.

Eyewitnesses say the accident occurred when the DAF truck with registration number GT 4192 loaded with cement collided with the tipper truck loaded with sand when it branched onto the Awoshie lane although the traffic lights were still blinking to allow access.

This resulted in a head-on collision.
The two occupants of the trailer who got trapped in the severely mangled cabin of the truck sustained severe injuries with one said to be in a critical condition. The driver of the tipper truck escaped unhurt.

The police personnel on the scene would not speak on record but suspects the cause could be the failure on the side of the drivers to pay attention to the traffic lights.

The accident has created a traffic jam on the Awoshie-Anyaa road.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

