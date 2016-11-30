‘Person Living With HIV/AIDS Can Live Healthy Lives And Attain Viral Load Suppression’

Every 1st December, across the globe we celebrate World AIDS Day (WAD ) to continue reinforcing awareness on HIV/AIDS as well as remember souls lost to this worldwide menace, just like many other countries, Ghana today joins millions other people all over to celebrate this very significant day in the history of mankind, hence I will like to throw more light on few key points that we all need to digest on as Duty bearers, Civil Society, Networks, Person living with HIV/AIDS (PLHIVs)etc.

Despite the fact that HIV/AIDS is known to destroy the immune system of an individual gradually, therefore resulting in frequent illness and weaker immune system, PLHIVs can still live healthy and fulfilling lives if they show greater commitment and adhere to various treatment regimen they are placed on

Whether we are infected or affected by HIV/AIDS, it is important for us to be abreast with conditions that are associated with the disease, this will help us cope easily with them as PLHIVs and/ or support others cope with them.

HIV/AIDS is connected with common clinical manifestation such as nausea, anaemia, headache, cough, fatigue, diarrhoea, skin lesions, weight loss etc. though most people dismiss these conditions as bothersome or everyday problems, PLHIVs must seek medical assistance when such conditions arise, persist and get worse rather than resorting to self-medication

Eating food high in protein and more green leafy vegetables will help combat anaemia; whiles taking in a lot of water and resting will combat fatigue and headache

Following routine doctor’s appointment and taking of anti-retroviral drugs correctly and on time will help slow HIV from destroying the immune system, to monitor how the system of a PLHIV is functioning, it is important that chemistry laboratory tests are done every six month or once in a year

Viral load and CD4 test are very important to enable service providers know the quantity of HIV present in the bloodstream and how fast they are reproducing as well determine the strength of the immune system

PLHIVs must abhor practices such as smoking and intake of alcohol to help them stay healthy, staying in clean environment and exercising regularly must also be part of the daily routine of person living with HIV/AIDS

Taking in a lot of fluids like broth, coconut water, oral rehydrated solution, less spicy foods can also help combat diarrhoea

Person living with HIV/AIDS have the right to education, employment, marriage, giving birth, forming and joining association of their choice, owing properties among others.

They must never be denied access to health care and must be treated with mutual respect, care, love and dignity, Ending AIDS in 2030 and achieving the 90-90-90 as part of the SDGs (sustainable development goal) will requires that we integrate HIV services into existing programs and ensure that quality and comprehensive treatment services are offered for all person irrespective of race, religion, colour, sexual orientation, ethnicity etc.

The vision to making Ghana HIV-free will require collective effort with focus on ensuring that 90% of all citizens know their HIV status, 90% of those who test positive to HIV are enrolled unto treatment whiles 90% of those on treatment are retained in care continuum and have viral load suppression

Let us all ponder of these words as we celebrate long time survivors of HIV/AIDS today; whiles we take a minute of silence to remember souls lost to HIV/ AIDS as well congratulate ourselves for the numerous achievements we have attained

We all have an HIV status, we are all HIV equal, whether positive or negative we owe each other respect, care, support and love

God bless Ghana, God bless Africa

Gideon Delasie Adjaka

CEO & Co-Founder­

Hope Alliance Foundation