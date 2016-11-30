NPP snubs NCCE presidential debate

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) will today hold a debate for presidential candidates contesting the general elections.

The NCCE has however indicated that the Presidential Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) , Nana Akufo-Addo, will not be participating.

This means, presidential candidates of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), People's National Convention (PNC), Convention People's Party (CPP), National Democratic Party (NDP), National Democratic Congress (NDC) including independent candidate, Joseph Osei Yeboah are the only ones who will be on today's platform.

The NCCE indicated the objective of the exercise is to afford the candidates the opportunity to espouse their policies and programmes to Ghanaians to enable them make informed decisions on December 7

President John Mahama and the remaining five candidates would be at the event, but many were expecting to see Akufo-Addo and Mahama on the same platform.

The expectation was heightened after President Mahama earlier expressed his desire to have a one on one debate with Nana Addo to discuss issues surrounding his term of office.

“How can I run from a debate? I want a productive debate, one on one with Nana Akufo-Addo. What they are talking about is the IEA. I want a debate on all the contentious issues he has raised. And I will respond and Ghanaians will be the judge,” he said.

The NCCE has however explained that several discussions to convince the NPP to participate have not yielded results.

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @EfeAnsah