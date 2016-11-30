Nungua residents vow to vote out Mahama over poor roads

Some residents of Nungua C5 say they will vote out President Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) despite the commencement of construction works on their roads.

The residents, on Monday,woke up to the commencement of the construction of their roads along the Leisure Hours Hotel.

Heavy construction machines were spotted leveling the road in the early hours of the day but some residents are unimpressed.

According to them, government has ignored their plea to construct their roads for years.

They believe the construction, which has began barely eight days to the general elections is an attempt to buy their votes a bait, they say they will not fall for.

A resident who spoke to Citi News said : “We feel quite disappointed and we feel that the government has deceived us for a long time. For so many years that this President has been in power we cried for this road to be tarred or levelled for us but they never listened to us. Eight days to election, they are now busy trying to clear the road and this is very disappointing. We believe they are doing this because of votes but this time they will not get what they want. They should have done this road long time ago.This is vote buying…”

Another said: “We have asked for new roads for sometime now and it's barely seven days to election and they are now clearing the road for us. Constructing the roads for us will not convince me to vote for that party.”

One other resident clearly stated that government's decision to construct the roads , a few days to election will not change his mind.

“This can never change my mind because he [the President] wants to do that for us to vote for him and that won't happen.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Photos: Anas Seidu