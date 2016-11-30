Ho Central: Independent candidate woos voters with campaign songs

With barely a week to the general elections, an Independent Parliamentary Candidate for the Ho Central constituency, Edwin Lotsu Tukpeyi, has intensified his campaign activities with songs composed to woo lovers of the various genre of music.

The Businessman and a Former Field Service Officer of the United Nations Peace Keeping Operations, who started his campaign with just a single campaign song, now has more than five songs composed for him by some burgeoning artistes from the constituency.

The songs span through the various genre of music including Kalypso, Gospel, Afropop, RnB and the local Zigi of the Ewes.

The songs, which have major play on his Radio Station Hope FM, 93.1MHz, and in Information Vans moving through the communities daily, is gradually catching up with the young and old as they sing along regradless of where they belong politically.

Edwin Tukpeyi is in the race to occupy the Parliamentary seat in the second most populous constituency in the Volta Region after Ketu South, together with the incumbent Ben Kpodo of the NDC, NPP's Ernest Gaewu ,PPP's Confidence Adediah, as well as Franklin Kordzo Amudzi and Tay Perry of the PNC and CPP respectively.

In an interview with citifmonline.com, the 58 year old entrepreneur was grateful for the overwhelming patronage of his campaign songs and the electorates' support for his candidature.

Edwin Tukpeyi has vowed to unseat the incumbent Ben Kpodo with a wide margin.

He promised to support young businesses in the constituency and promote entrepreneurship when elected on December 7.

–

By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana