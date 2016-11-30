SIC Insurance pays GH¢1.6m dividend to gov't

SIC Insurance Company Limited has presented a cheque of GH¢1,674,721.20 to Government of Ghana as a dividend for the year ending 2015.

The amount represents 40% of total dividend payout to shareholders of the Company.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of the government, Deputy Minister of Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, congratulated SIC Insurance for the payment in the face of the stiff competition in the Insurance Industry. He encouraged the company to remain resilient, reliable and profitable in order to raise its dividend in the ensuing year.

He observed that as the industry leader, SIC Insurance must continue to be relevant on all fronts to provide the needed direction for the industry and assured that Government was committed to expanding the insurance sector to drive the course.

On his part, the Chairman of the Board, Mike Hammah, who led the top delegation from Ghana’s leading Non-Life Insurance Company to present the cheque expressed his appreciation to the Government, the majority shareholder, for its cooperation over the years.

He revealed that the company has embarked on an Enterprise Risk Management programme which is aimed at a consistent improvement in the efficiency and strengthening of internal control systems to consolidate gains to provide value for its shareholders and stakeholders alike. Disclosing that SIC Insurance made a total payout of GH¢4,178,977.20 as dividend to its shareholders in 2015 representing a 20% increase in the amount last paid in 2012.

The Board and Management he added are working hand in hand to align the company’s risk appetite to its strategy going forward and this is enhancing risk response decisions and thus reducing operational surprises and losses.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com