Ghana gets 145 new Engineers

The Ghana Institution of Engineers (GhIE) has inducted 145 new Engineers who passed the Engineering Professional Examination at the 16th Induction ceremony held at the Engineers Centre, Roman Ridge, Accra on Tuesday, November 29, 2016.

President of GhIE, Ing. Dr Kwame Boakye, who chaired the ceremony, reminded the new Engineers to always keep in mind the objective of the GhIE, which is to promote and advance the science and practice of engineering to the benefit of society in Ghana and Africa and globally.

“You must further observe that most development problems are essentially engineering problems and that no nation ever developed without indigenous engineers. Engineering has been and continues to be the backbone for the development and progress of any country. This places a special responsibility on us, individually and collectively in the development of our dear nation, Ghana. As I have repeatedly insisted, Ghana is going nowhere without Engineers and we must rise to the challenge,” he urged the new Engineers.

The Guest of Honour of the occasion, Ing. J.V. Duncan William, who was a Past President of the GhIE for the year 2000 – 2001 and a board member of the Engineering Council of Ghana explained to the new Engineers the role of the Engineering Council as a regulatory body mandated by law to regulate the practice of Engineering in the country as enshrined in the Engineering Council Act, 2011 (Act 819).

He advised the new Engineers to always connect to their maker, Avoid greed, corruption, pride and arrogance, take their Continuous Professional Development (CPD) seriously, to be on time with their work and always produce excellent work and finally try as much as they can to do a higher degree.

The Immediate Past President of the GhIE, Ing. K. Boampong suggested and explained five key areas that the new Engineers should always pay attention to, which are; Always be a student, Protect your reputation, Balance, Success and Significance, Use Science, Technology, Engineering and Innovation (STEI) wisely and finally Think and Act Globally.

The Chairman of the Membership Committee of the GhIE, Ing. Kwabena Bempong hinted that a total of 191 candidates participated in the Professional Examinations at Tarkwa, Kumasi and Accra but 145 made it through the examinations. He, however, said that those who were unable to present themselves for the induction ceremony would have to seek another opportunity to take the Engineer’s Oath before their transfer will take due effect.

Certificates were presented to the new Engineers in Civil Technical Division, Electricals/Electronic Technical Division, Mechanical/Agric/Marine Technical Division and Chemical/Mining Technical Division. Special awards were presented to the best students in the four divisions.

Ing. Dr. Kwame Boakye (left) congratulating Ing. Prof. William Kwame Buah for emerging the best student in Chemical/Mining Division

Ing. Prof. William Kwame Buah received the best student award in the Chemical/Mining Division, Ing. John Emmanuel Cudjoe received the best student award in the Civil Division, Ing. Josiah Kwamina Attah-Yalley received the best student in the Electrical/Electronic Division whilst the best student in the Mechanical/Agric/Marine Division went to Ing. Eyram Stephen Tettevi.

The ceremony was attended by Past President of GhIE, members of the Engineering Council, representatives of sister professional institutions, families of the newly inducted Engineers, the media and the general public.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com