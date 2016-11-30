Elections | 30 November 2016 01:39 CET
Confirmed lists of Parliamentary candidates in 2016 elections
On December 7, 2016, Ghanaians would be voting to elect a president and 275 members of Parliament in all constituencies and polling stations around the world.
Courtesy of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC), we publish the confirmed lists from the 10 regions of Ghana.
Download in Excel format.
- Candidates standing in the Upper East Region
- Parliamentary candidates standing in the Upper West Region
- Parliamentary candidates seeking seats in the Northern Region
- The candidates hoping to go to Parliament in the Central Region
- Parliamentary candidates in the Bring Ahafo Region
- Parliamentary candidates in the Eastern Region
- Candidates contesting in the Western Region
- Parliamentary candidates in the Greater Accra Region
- Parliamentary candidates in the Volta Region
- Candidates contesting in the Ashanti Region
