'We don't need to bribe Bugri Naabu to expose Akufo-Addo' – NDC

The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described as fake an allegation that President John Mahama and his brother bribed New Patriotic Party (NPP) Northern Regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu to smear mud on his party’s flagbearer.

National Coordinator for the John Mahama 2016 Campaign, Kofi Adams says the President would not pay anyone to expose the tribal tendencies of NPP leader, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said it is a well-known fact that Nana Akufo-Addo hates Northerners in the country and would do everything to stop their progress.

“Unfortunately for them [NPP] this is not going to affect the President. These are lies and falsehood,” he told Dzifa Bampoh, host of Joy FM’s Newsnite programme, Tuesday.

NPP has alleged at a news conference in Accra that the President and his brother Ibrahim Mahama offered Mr Naabu the sum of GH¢3.3 million and V8 Land cruiser to denigrate the reputation of Nana Akufo-Addo as an ethnic bigot.

Mustapha Hamid who addressed the media said Mr Naabu was asked to resign from the NPP in order to “damage Akufo-Addo beyond electability.”

NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu

He claimed a cash amount of GHC500,000 was given to him at Ibrahim Mahama’s residence which was subsequently deposited at the Abossey Okai branch of Prudential Bank on Saturday, October 29.

Wielding documents as evidence of his claim, Mr Hamid said the President wants the NPP leader to be described as a hater of Northerners.

A copy of NPP's evidence

He said the NPP’s investigation revealed that the Mitsubishi V6 gifted the NPP Northern Regional Chairman was imported in August, 2016 by a firm by name Malin Investments Company Limited.

Further checks at the Registrar General’s Department indicated the Directors of the company are Hawa Mahama who is the sister of the President and a Frank Nuhu Alormasor, Personal Assistant to President Mahama.

A copy of the NPP's evidence

But Mr Adams rubbished the claims by the NPP, adding he does not know any personal assistant of the President by name Nuhu Alormasor.

“This is the first time I am hearing the name of the company. It is all lies,” he said.

Mr Adams said the NDC does need the help of Naabu in order to make a case for Mr Akufo-Addo's dislike for Northerns in particular.

"All that I am saying is that you don’t need to bribe anybody to know the character of Nana Akufo-Addo. Bugri Naabu himself is on tape to have worked against Paul Afoko," he added.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers