Ban Ki-Moon calls Mahama, Akufo-Addo over Ghana’s stabilty

The United Nations Secretary General, Ban Ki-Moon is urging the presidential candidates of the two leading political party; President John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) toensure peace in the country this electioneering period.

The Secretary General in separate telephone calls placed to the two candidates on Tuesday , November 29 said it was important for them to help maintain an environment of peace and credible elections.

He said the two candidates must help in defusing tensions and preserving peace before, during and after the 2016 general elections.

He also urged the two to sign “a Code of Conduct which will greatly assist in lowering tensions and preventing electoral violence.”

Read the Secretary General’s full release below:

Secretary-General's telephone conversations with H.E. Mr. John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, and Mr. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Head of Ghana's opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP)

Today, the Secretary-General had separate telephone conversations with H.E. Mr. John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, and Mr. Nana Akufo-Addo, head of Ghana's opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), to discuss the general elections that are scheduled to take place on 7 December in Ghana.

The Secretary-General underscored the importance of an environment conducive to peaceful and credible elections, and urged the two leaders to continue their role in defusing tensions and preserving peace. Bearing in mind Ghana's history of political stability and peaceful elections, the Secretary-General underscored the need for all political parties to sign a Code of Conduct, which will greatly assist in lowering tensions and preventing electoral violence. New York, 29 November 2016.

The international community have shown a keen interest in Ghana’s elections following the country’s enviable record in holding peaceful polls in spite of high pre-election tension.

‘US warns nationals in Ghana’

Last week, the US Embassy in Accra issued an alert to its citizens in Ghana to avoid political hotspots. The release mentioned a number areas in the country the embassy had identified as hotspots where violence or electoral trouble may occur with little or no danger warning.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana