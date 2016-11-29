Lante Dzanwe Mantse calls for peace at Odododiodioo

Accra, Nov. 29, GNA - Nii Lantey Otanka II, Lante Dzanwe Mantse, has appealed for calm between Nii Lante Vanderpuye, Member of Parliament (MP) of Odododiodioo and the parliamentary candidate, Nii Lante Bannerman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said it was unfortunate that two brothers who hailed from the same stool house would be fighting each other because of politics.

Nii Otanka II made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during his enstoolment as the new Lante Dzanwe Mantse in Accra.

He succeeds Nii Lante Lawson, who acted for 67 years after the death of Nii Lante Okunka II, who died in 1947.

Nii Otanka expressed regret that political conflicts resulting in the destruction of properties and death had never helped any nation before and urged them to resolve all differences and live as brothers to promote peace and development of Odododiodioo.

He said Lante Dzanwe Stool had an obligation to its sons and daughters to promote their education and social development.

'Some of its priorities programmes are the immediate renovation of the Stool House which is long overdue and the organisation of a homecoming for all Lante Dzanwe citizens both home and abroad,'' he said.

He said Nii Otanka expressed the hope that communal interaction and the elimination of acrimony, bitterness and squabbles among the people would pave way for more development.

He urged the people to preach peace since that was the only way to make a positive impact on their lives.

Nii Laryea Faamlite II, the Chief of Gbawe, who chaired the function, advised the newly installed chief not to lord over the people but should be humble and respectful to all manner of persons.

He advised the people to engage in activities that would bring progress to Lante Dzanwe and desist from conflicts which retard development.

Nii Ati Dakor V, a Sub Chief from La, who witnessed the ceremony, advised the people against litigation as that had crippled the development agenda of a lot of communities.

