Two universities donate to Echoing Hills Village

By Kodjo Adams, GNA

Accra, Nov. 29, GNA - The Department of Social Work, University of Ghana and the California State University, Sacramento in USA over the weekend donated assorted items to the Echoing Hills Village, an orphanage that caters for persons with disability.

The items include 85 bags of sachet water, cooking oil, bags of rice, sugar, washing powder, sanitary pad, wheel chairs among others.

The California University also presented a cheque for GH¢5,000.00 to the orphanage to facilitate their work.

Dr Sylvester Bowie, Undergraduate Director, California State University Sacramento, USA, said the donation formed part of activities to provide support to the underprivileged in the society.

He said the University has a good relations with the Department of Social Work, University of Ghana and thought it prudent to donate the items to put smiles on the faces of the inmates.

Dr Bowie assured the orphanage of the University support and asked the public to show love and compassion to the handicapped since they are God's creation.

Professor Charity Akotia, Dean at the School of Social Sciences, University of Ghana, commended the orphanage for working to ensure that the wellbeing of the disadvantaged children are secured.

She said the country needed more of such NGOs to complement government efforts in addressing social issues in the country.

Reverend Lawrence Lamina, Director of the orphanage, thanked the donors for the support and called on other corporate bodies and individuals to support them.

He said the orphanage was established in 1994 as one of the facilities to provide rehabilitation and relief services to children with special needs and persons with disability.

Rev Lamina said the Village also provide camps and retreats for the deaf and visually impaired and this is aimed at providing life changing opportunities for them.

He said currently the orphanage has 80 residents in the facility with 41 enrolled in formal schools and the rest are given home tuition on the facility. GNA