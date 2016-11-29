EC ready for special voting in Tema

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Nov 29, GNA - The Electoral Commission (EC) offices in the Tema Metropolis, Kpone-Katamanso and Ninigo-Prampram Districts are ready to conduct the special voting exercise in their respective constituencies.

According to them, presidential and parliamentary ballot papers for all the five constituencies in the areas have been received by the offices and subsequently checked by the political parties.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Nana Oduro Numapau, Tema Metropolitan Electoral Officer, said all political parties' representatives for Tema East, West and Central constituencies together with the electoral officers, on Saturday and Sunday went through all the ballot papers.

Nana Numapau stated that the parties were cooperative and have expressed their satisfaction at the preparation so far towards the conduct of the elections.

He added that his office would receive the 'pink sheet' and the Biometric Verification Device (BVD) before December 1.

Security officials, journalists, and some electorates who would be on special duties on December 7, are expected to participate in the special voting with Tema East having it's polling station at the Community One police station, while Tema West and Central would vote at Community Two and Community Eight police stations respectively.

Mr Charles Botchey Junior, Electoral Officer for Ningo-Prampram District, also confirmed receiving the ballot papers stating that he would go for the BVDs by the close of day on Monday, adding that over 300 people were expected to vote.

Mr Botchey Junior further said the political parties had agreed with his outfit to have the special voting exercise at the Anglican School at Prampram.

He commended the political parties in the District for comporting themselves and believing in the EC.

Mrs Doris Agbezuhlor, Kpone-Katamanso Electoral Officer, indicated that the about 397 voters on the special voting register would vote at Michelle Camp.

Mrs Agbezuhlor urged the electorates to be in readiness for the December 7 elections as her outfit was fully ready to organize the election.

GNA