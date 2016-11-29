Collins Dauda urges constituents to promote peaceful elections

By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA

Kenyasi (B/A), Nov. 29, GNA - Alhaji Collins Dauda, Member of Parliament (MP) for Asutifi South on Tuesday entreated his constituents to promote peace before, during and after the upcoming December 7 elections.

He said it was only in a peaceful and stable country that progressed in the development of infrastructure, job creation and the promotion of programmes and projects that could eradicate poverty.

Alhaji Dauda was speaking at a Get-Together organised by the Universal Rehabilitation Centre (URC) for the aged, widows, orphans and prisoners in the Asutifi South District of the Brong- Ahafo Region.

The URC is a non-governmental organisation in the District which supports and promotes vulnerable people in the society.

He urged them to use every opportunity at their leisure times to preach the message and promotion of peace and advised the people in the area to be respectful to one another in their endeavours.

Alhaji Dauda who is also the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development said through the efforts of President John Dramani Mahama he had done a lot for the people of Asutifi South and would continue to do more if he was elected for a second term as President and as MP for the area.

He said there were evidence to show that the Government of the NDC under President Mahama leadership had initiated a number of projects that enhanced the welfare and the living conditions of the vulnerable in the society, especially women.

Alhaji Dauda said the programmes which were implemented through the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection include the LEAP, Free NHIS Registration for the aged, prisoners, widows and orphans.

'Also are the National Household Registry Project, the closure of witch camps, bad institutionalise and poorly managed orphanage homes,' he said.

He appealed to them to come out in their numbers on December 7 to vote massively for President Mahama to run his second term and also vote him as their MP for them to continue their good work.

Alhaji Dauda donated undisclosed cash to the URC, and pledged his support for them.

GNA