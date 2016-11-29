Titus-Glover threatens to stop special voting

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Nov. 29, GNA - Mr Daniel Kwatei Titus-Glover, Member of Parliament for Tema East and the New Patriotic Party's parliamentary candidate, has threatened to stop the conduct of the special voting in the area.

Mr Titus-Glover told the media that he had instructed his lawyers to go to court to put an injunction on the December 1, special voting for the security services in Tema East.

According to him, some Naval officers residing in Tema New Town and police officers in his constituency had been put on the special voting list for either Tema West or Central instead of that of the constituency.

The incumbent, who was visibly angered by the situation, accused the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) of the Eastern Naval Base and the Tema Regional Police Commander of conniving with the Electoral Commission to deprive him of votes.

He accused the FOC and the Regional Commander of sending the names of those voteers in the special voting to the EC head office instead of dealing with the metropolitan office.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Nana Oduro Numapau, Tema Metropolitan Electoral Officer, told the Ghana News Agency that Mr Titus-Glover brought his attention to the issue of which he explained the processes to him and referred him to his superiors.

Nana Numapau further explained that the list from the various security services across the country forwarded their lists to their head offices from where it was compiled and subsequently sent to the EC for the creation of the special voting register.

He added that some names were not included in the original list sent to the EC stating however that his bosses would find a solution to issue.

