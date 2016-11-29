Only three Ga South candidates pledge commitment to ensure peace

By Gideon Ahenkorah, GNA

Accra, Nov. 29, GNA - Only three parliamentary candidates of Ga South Municipality pledged their commitment to ensure that peace prevails in the society.

The pledge was made at a Peace Forum organised by the Ga South Municipal Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

The Ga South Municipality consists of the following constituencies: Domeabra-Obom, Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfrom and Weija-Gbawe.

The candidates are Mr Ekow Jones-Mensah, Convention People's Party (CPP); Ms Jessica Manuel, Progressive People's Party's (PPP); and Mr Pius Kwame Fiakuma an independent candidate.

Candidates of the New Patriotic Party, National Democratic Congress, People's National Convention, and National Democratic Party failed to show up at the event but were represented by their party representatives.

Mr Ben Tetteh, the Municipal Director of the Ga South NCCE, said the forum formed part of the Commission's efforts to ensure a violence-free election.

He said the forum sought to educate the electorate on the core values underpinning peace and security in the country.

Mr Tetteh said the event was also to assure the public of the Commission's preparedness to ensure that peaceful elections are held.

'Per the regimes of the NCCE, we are obliged to sensitize the people on peace and security so as to ensure smooth elections', he said.

Mr Francis Aboagye Nyarko, the Odorkor Divisional Police Commander and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), said the police have intensified it initiatives to ensure that peace prevails at all times in the society.

ACP Nyarko, who is also the President of the Election Security Taskforce, said the police was well-prepared to provide the needed security for the process adding that 'we have identified all the flash points and deployed the needed personnel to take charge of them'.

He cautioned voters against reckless electoral attitudes adding that those found contravening the electoral laws would be accordingly prosecuted.

'The CI 94 stipulates the regulations that guide the elections, anyone who goes contrary to it would be made to face the appropriate sanctions', ACP Nyarko said.

Mr Tetteh, later in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the Commission had prior to the event informed the candidates on the need to attend the forum.

He expressed disappointment at their non-participation saying their presence would have added colour to the event.

GNA