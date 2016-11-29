Christian International Youth Club holds annual conference

By Julius K. Satsi, GNA

Accra, Nov. 29, GNA - The Christian International Youth Club (CIYC) over the weekend held its annual Youth Arise Conference and Talents Expo at the Osu Children's Home.

This seventh edition of the conference, held on the theme: 'The Youth of Ghana: Living a morally right life pays', was attended by over 300 junior high schools students and primary pupils.

Reverend Dr Georgina Aba Wood Eshun, the Executive Director of the CIYC, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the conference was organised to counsel young people on the need for good morals and address emerging social vices concerns of the country.

She said 'some of our leaders are not giving our youth good examples to follow and if we don't arrest the situation, then we are going to get some youth who would think that it is right to be corrupt'.

Madam Monica Mamattah, the Deputy Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs at the National Commission for Civic Education, advised the youth to strive to live morally upright lives in their communities.

She said by so doing 'your life enhances the well-being of others and the favour of God would always rest on you'.

Madam Mamattah urged the youth to avoid acts that are detrimental to the peace of the country and make a careful assessment of all the political candidates in order to an informed choice come December 7.'

She also urged the youth to be cautious and avoid any of the electoral offences because 'anyone found guilty may be fined, imprisoned or both'.

Lady Reverend Awurama Annan, the General Overseer of Power Explosion Chapel, Tantra Hill, said 'don't buy into a wrong opinion' because it has the potential of jeopardizing your future.

The Youth Arise Conference is an annual event held to inculcate useful values into the youth in the effort to make them responsible citizens and good Christians.

